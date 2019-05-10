A bumper edition for fans, though, means that there are two covers to choose from, with Wilfired Zaha making up the alternative cover of the limited edition print run.

Speroni sat down with Ben Mountain to reminisice on his 15 years at Selhurst Park (no, you're the one crying). With Zaha, a teammate that Julián has seen grow from a boy to a man, from a potential superstar to an icon, opening up about his personal life.

This week's matchday programme really is a must-buy for Palace fans wanting greater insight into their club, with the Eagles' Head of Sport Science, Scott Guyett, also taking time out of the busy final week of the Premier League season to discuss his journey from an Australian with a dream to playing with Joel Ward at Bournemouth.

Nya Kirby has been the talk of social media during his time on loan at Blackpool this season, and the Palace starlet discusses the months with the Seasiders and his excitement ahead of the 2019/20 season back with the Eagles.

Be sure to grab a matchday programme from one of the many vendors on Sunday for £3.50. Alternatively, if you cannot wait, sign up for a digital version below for just £1.49.