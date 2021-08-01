After a solid start to life in south London, the centre-back caught up with the Palace programme to reveal the approach behind his attitude in our Leicester edition.
It's one based on humility, focus, resolve and... Rihanna hits.
"I’m an ambitious person!" he jokes after revealing his go-to initiation song. "I think everyone would enjoy that one."
But Guéhi isn't the only one providing insight in the upcoming Palace v Leicester programme, as we hear from Darren Ambrose, Academy prospect Aidan Steele, Palace Women's Charley Clifford and more.
You can see what's included below, and have a read of the official programme below.
What's inside:
-
Club news
-
Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes
-
A run-down on the opposition, including Darren Ambrose’s analysis and memories of 6-1 wins, Boxing Day success and Wilfried Zaha
-
Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates – Steele, U23s assistant manager Darren Powell and Steve Kember take centre stage in the current edition
-
Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s and a feature on local non-league sides
-
Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more