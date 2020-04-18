Gary Cahill arrived in the summer with a wealth of experience having won all there is to at domestic level.

The former captain of England - an honour given to him by current Eagles manager, Roy Hodgson - will have no doubt offered the young and promising centre-backs in Palace’s ranks such as Nikola Tavares and Sam Woods plenty of guidance already - a great sounding board for them at the beginning of their careers.

We grabbed five minutes with Cahill during all the excitement that was the day of his signing and asked him for his one bit of advice to Junior Eagles looking to make a name for themselves at the heart of the defence.

Here's what he put forward: “One thing that you’ve got to be is brave. And positional play is massive. If you’re in the right position two or three steps ahead of when the play happens, it will make your life easier.

“I think reading the game, knowing where to be when the ball is on certain sides of the pitch will always be a massive help.”

