A warm welcome to the players, staff and supporters of Bournemouth. We’re on a really pleasing run of results, and hopefully Roy and the team can extend that today.

It’s been a momentous week for the whole club as on Monday we unveiled our plans for the redevelopment of Selhurst Park. I hope you have all had the chance to see the imagery, videos and key information about the project, and that it’s got you all excited!

I want a stadium that the whole of south London can be proud of, that is worthy of our supporters and of our Premier League status. I believe we now have the plans that will do just that. There will be 6,000 more general admission seats, more access for fans with disabilities and a greater range of premium hospitality options including an amazing Tunnel Club where you will be able to see some of the behind-the-scenes action, so there really is something for everyone. At the heart of the development will be a magnificent five-storey Crystal Palace that proudly adorns the Main Stand, but that isn’t where the story ends – there will be a raft of other improvements.

The pitch will be increased in length to meet FIFA and UEFA regulations, enabling us to host internationals or European games in the future. We are well aware there is a need for improvements to the Arthur Wait so we’ve made plans to remove the TV gantry and redesign the concourse, drastically improving views and facilities, and the executive boxes at the Whitehorse Lane end will be connected to the Main Stand too. In short, I believe this development gives us the greatest step forward with the minimum amount of disruption.

Back in 2010 when we bought the club, I made a league table of income excluding TV money, and my aim was to try and get us up that table, so that our matchday income was on a par with the highest turnover outside the top six. We believe that with your support, these improvements should get us there. We will aim to keep you updated throughout the process.

It will require collaboration from all of the stakeholders and there are a few small challenges to navigate, but nothing insurmountable if everyone is behind the development. Your support post-launch has been fantastic, and if you want to express your feelings on the project and what it means to the club and the area, please do so on the feedback form at stadium.cpfc.co.uk.

I can honestly say that I’ve never been more excited and motivated about the future of this club, and I hope that you all feel the same.

Up the Palace.

Steve Parish

Copies can be bought from the sellers around the ground, or if you can't make it to Selhurst Park today then find out how you can still get your copy from the comfort of your own home.