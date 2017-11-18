I would like to welcome to the players, staff, chairman and supporters of Everton Football Club to south London this afternoon.

Since I last penned these notes, we have played two games against West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur where we arguably deserved a minimum of four points, rather than the solitary one we picked up.

There has been a marked improvement in performances, but I do not feel we are getting our just rewards, which is often the case when you¹re at the wrong end of the table. We are entering a period of immense importance, with our next eight fixtures all coming against sides that are currently placed eighth or below.

We all know we need to make the big moments in games count in our favour.

Bemoaning our luck doesn¹t achieve anything unless it helps us have a positive view of the future, but even the most one-eyed observer would have to agree we have not had the rub of the green. The ³expected goals² metric suggests that, based on the quantity and quality of chances created, we should be tenth in the league. Considering that with the wider context of the injuries we¹ve sustained, there is plenty to be confident about. Let¹s hope things start to turn for us - starting today.

Christian¹s return to training is certainly a big lift.

It was extremely pleasing to see Ruben make his England debut last week and putting in an excellent performance. I sincerely hope that his time with us gives him the chance to accelerate his progression, whilst helping his adopted club climb up the table.

Should he be included in Gareth Southgate¹s squad for the World Cup, it is likely to result in a record number of Palace players appearing in the tournament, with Christian, Luka and Chungy set to feature, plus Yohan, Mamadou and others targeting selection. It was also great to see our old friend Mile Jedinak fire in a hat-trick, all from dead balls, to send Australia to the tournament.

I hope you will be able to join us at Boxpark Croydon on Tuesday night, as we host our very first 'Palace Boxpark Takeover'. From 5pm, members of the first-team and ladies squads will be there to sign autographs and meet as many fans as possible. I¹m really pleased that despite a packed schedule, we¹re able to put on this event in the heart of Croydon and give something back to our local community and loyal fans.

Away from the pitch for a moment, it is one year since seven people tragically lost their lives while travelling on a Croydon tram. Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time.

Enjoy the game, and Up the Palace!

