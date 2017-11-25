I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the players, staff and chairman of Stoke City Football Club to Selhurst Park today.

Yet again I find myself reflecting on our last Premier League fixture with a sense of frustration after we dominated the game against Everton. We were on the receiving end of 26 fouls but still some key decisions went against us, which doesn’t help.

Ultimately, the game will go down as another two points dropped. That said, and whilst it’s scant consolation, we must take heart from another fine performance from Roy’s side. The quality of the play and the respect shown to us by other teams is both frustrating and encouraging at the same time. I’m convinced things will turn if we keep putting in those kind of displays.

This week, the whole club descended upon East Croydon for our very first Palace Boxpark Takeover. It was an amazing and genuinely uplifting event, and to have more than 1,500 fans turn up on a Tuesday night was magnificent. Myself, Roy and the 16 first-team players in attendance thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and I hope the warm welcome they received from you all will give them a confidence boost going into today’s match.

The atmosphere was overwhelmingly positive, which to me, given the league position we’re in, sums up this club and our supporters. We will never give up! We are throwing our support behind two important initiatives today – Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign and Kick It Out. We are proud to welcome everyone here at Selhurst Park, and are committed to helping promote these messages of equality and inclusion.

Meanwhile in other areas of the club, it’s extremely pleasing to see our under-18s topping their table by a massive 10-point margin, and also the under-23s and Ladies teams making headway at the right end of their leagues too.

Coming up on Tuesday is a night we are all going to savour: our first trip to Brighton since that famous play-off win in 2013. We’ve got a great record at their stadium, and long may that continue. I have no doubt that the 2,000 fans lucky enough to be in the away end will make themselves heard, which will give an extra boost to the players. I hope that those travelling fans and also those watching at the Selhurst Park beamback event have a night to remember.

Those of you at Boxpark will have heard me mention a very exciting upcoming announcement this side of Christmas relating to the stadium.

Stay tuned to club channels for the official news, but until then – my lips are sealed!

Enjoy the game, and Up the Palace!

