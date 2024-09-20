Each of our covers this season features our cover star – with a feature interview inside – thrust back in time to a special moment in Selhurst Park history, beginning in 1924 and moving forwards towards the current day.

Our timeline for this issue focuses on 1931, where Eddie Nketiah is depicted celebrating with a fellow Palace No. 9 and iconic goalscorer: Peter Simpson.

Simpson represented Crystal Palace between 1929 and 1935 and, across 195 appearances for the club, scored a quite staggering 165 times.

That total included, as celebrated on our front cover, the club record for most goals in an individual season (46 goals in 1930/31).

On our front cover this week, Nketiah and Simpson are depicted in Palace’s cardinal red and blue kit of the early 1930s, the duo celebrating yet another goal in front of the Holmesdale – goalscorers of different generations, united by club.

Fans can keep collecting each original illustration throughout the campaign to build out the timeline from 1924 to the current day

Also in the Manchester United programme are columns from manager Oliver Glasner, captain Marc Guéhi and Chairman Steve Parish, as well as memories against United from legendary midfielder James McArthur, a reflection on resilience through the lens of Doc Brown, and recollections of a very special goal in the club's history...

