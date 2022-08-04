We've kicked-off the club's 10th consecutive Premier League season with an interview from the man who's been here for it all: Joel Ward.

In it, Ward marks his 10 years in south London, explains his approach to sightseeing on tour, and reveals his plan if he had to own a pet lion.

Elsewhere, we discuss how four tanks, one UFO and an elephant made their way onto the Selhurst pitch, new columnist Doc Brown talks Palace, pants and the Stone Roses, and we revisit the Premier League's founding – 30 years on.

There's also comment from Patrick Vieira, Luka Milivojević and Steve Parish, Mark Bright's predictions, features from Rob Quinn, David Omilabu and Rob Quinn, and the usual stats, facts and previews.