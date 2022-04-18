Speaking with the Palace v Leeds matchday programme, Schlupp discusses how his position has changed over the years and which traits of his make him the versatile, driven player he is.

“There were a few times pre-season where for some reason we only had one left-back in the team,” he remembers of his time at Leicester. “As a young boy aged 16 or 17, you just fill in wherever you’re put.

“There were a couple of games when we went away in Sweden, where there were supposed to be two players for every position and they would play a half each. But one position, left-back, there was only one.

“I played the first-half up-front, and then the second-half at left-back – they were like: ‘Yeah, put the young boy there.’ Somehow I got Man of the Match and they soon realised I could do a job there.”

