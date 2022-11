Inside the programme, Eze explains his game and attitude in his own words, reveals his Nando's order, and explains a newfound penchant for chess.

Further along we hear from Doc Brown, our Academy Nutritionist explains the younger players' diets (and how she battles their overuse of sweet chilli sauce), Kaden Rodney discusses his debut, and south Londoner Calum Jacobs chats about his book, A New Formation.

We also look back on the rumours linking two bizarre potential owners with the club, Steve Parish gives his views on VAR, and bring you the usual pre-match buildup.

All of this and more can be enjoyed right now in the Palace v Leeds programme.