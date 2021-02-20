While there, he played in an FA Cup final, netted in three consecutive games and scored a goal against Arsenal that will live in the memory for decades.

Naturally, then, Palace were the first club Cabaye spoke with after retiring.

His in-depth interview can be read in full in the Palace v Manchester United programme

Cabaye explains his fascination with football in detail, reveals his post-retirement plans and reflects on several successful years in south London.

He also recalls his reaction to Palace fans' ever-witty imagination and their play on Afroman’s hit single:

“I was laughing. I thought: ‘Wow, this is why English fans are the best. To find a song like this? They are the best fans!’”

After Cabaye, we speak with Under-18s midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison, who recalls how tricking his way into a football camp led to a decade representing his club.

Darren Ambrose then takes a break from his usual column to reveal his five 'alternative' favourite goals for Palace - refusing to mention the obvious...

As ever, Roy Hodgson, Luka Milivojevic and Steve Parish address supporters in their regular notes, we review the club's stand-out historical kits and provide you with the full build-up to the United clash.

All this and more, including an insightful look back to 90/91, a chat with Academy Goalkeeper Coach Gary Phillips and quizzes for fans all of ages can be enjoyed in the United programme.

