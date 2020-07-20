As always with the season-closing programme, it's a bumper edition with manager Roy Hodgson reflecting upon this season - on and off the pitch - plus a bonus interview with 2004 play-off hero, Nico Vaesen.

It costs just £3.50 per programme – plus £1.50 postage (UK only) – to secure, hopefully, the last ever matchday programme from a behind closed doors Crystal Palace Premier League game.

The deadline by which you need to order, to secure your pre-match arrival of the Spurs programme is tonight: 23:59, Monday 20th July.

Click here to pre-order your programmes in just a couple of steps and fully embrace your new behind closed doors pre-match routine.

The online Club Shop is now stocking the Burnley, Chelsea and Manchester United programmes for post-match delivery.