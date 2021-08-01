In an interview with the Crystal Palace v Brighton programme, which you can read online here, the recent signing has discussed his upbringing on the terraces and how it has affected his view on football.
He also reveals the impact of icons like Patrick Vieira and Frank Lampard on his career, and a unique pre-match superstition...
Alongside Conor, the latest programme features notes from Chairman Steve Parish, Vieira and Luka Milivojevic, as well as Darren Ambrose's unique insight, a look at our non-league neighbours, introduction to Academy player Dylan Thiselton, Under-18 manager Rob Quinn's update and much more.
We also have all the stats, facts and pre-match build-up you need, stories from across the club, a word from recent Palace Women signing Millie Farrow and comments from the fans.
