Our 76-page programme will be written and designed in-house again for 21/22, providing you insight direct from the club through a range of features, updates and stories.

We’ll share in-depth interviews with the first-team squad, including the host of recent signings, direct messages from the manager, Chairman and captain, news from the Academy, a variety of stats, results and much more.

To ensure you don’t miss a thing and have every home league and cup programme posted direct to you, subscribe to our season-long bundle here.

You'll receive 19 home league programmes and any produced for home cup matches, all for £85. That includes delivery, so for league games alone, you're saving £10 by subscribing now instead of purchasing programmes individually.

Programmes will also be on sale at Selhurst Park on matchdays.

We’ll also be bringing the messageboard back for 21/22. So if you’d like to have a message printed in any edition throughout the season, please send an image and up to 30-word message to programme@cpfc.co.uk.

What’s inside

Club news

Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes

In-depth first-team interviews

A run-down on the opposition, including Darren Ambrose’s analysis

Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates

Insight into south London’s most notable events and figures – including our non-league neighbours

Exclusive imagery from decades of Palace matches

Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s

Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more

Get all of this in a smartly designed physical programme throughout the season in one step below!