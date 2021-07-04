Crystal Palace’s matchday programme has remained a staple of home games throughout the last 18 months, and now you can get your hands on every edition in one step. But act fast, as time is running out to make your order.
Our 76-page programme will be written and designed in-house again for 21/22, providing you insight direct from the club through a range of features, updates and stories.
We’ll share in-depth interviews with the first-team squad, including the host of recent signings, direct messages from the manager, Chairman and captain, news from the Academy, a variety of stats, results and much more.
To ensure you don’t miss a thing and have every home league and cup programme posted direct to you, subscribe to our season-long bundle here.
You'll receive 19 home league programmes and any produced for home cup matches, all for £85. That includes delivery, so for league games alone, you're saving £10 by subscribing now instead of purchasing programmes individually.
Programmes will also be on sale at Selhurst Park on matchdays.
We’ll also be bringing the messageboard back for 21/22. So if you’d like to have a message printed in any edition throughout the season, please send an image and up to 30-word message to programme@cpfc.co.uk.
What’s inside
-
Club news
-
Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes
-
In-depth first-team interviews
-
A run-down on the opposition, including Darren Ambrose’s analysis
-
Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates
-
Insight into south London’s most notable events and figures – including our non-league neighbours
-
Exclusive imagery from decades of Palace matches
-
Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s
-
Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more
Get all of this in a smartly designed physical programme throughout the season in one step below!
Please note, delivery is only for supporters within the UK and Ireland.
Programmes are posted two days pre-match and are sent 1st class, however we cannot accept liability for these third party deliveries once they have left our mailing house.
Subscriptions must be made by 23:59 BST on Tuesday, 17th August to receive the Brentford programme.