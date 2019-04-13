This edition features Martin Kelly as its main interview, with the Palace centre-back dissecting the squad's Fantasy Football league, revealing his team's name, who's close to overtaking him and more.

There's then a chat with PC Leon McLeod on the night London Bridge was struck by a terror attack and his life as a Palace fan both before and since. He also explains how the attack has affected him and what it felt like to take to the Selhurst pitch last season.

Next up is an interview with Palace legend David Madden, who recalls earning promotion in the 1988/89 season with the likes of Ian Wright, Mark Bright and Alan Pardew as teammates.

He's followed by Jude Russell, with the talented academy prospect revealing that he went to school with Callum Hudson-Odoi and more in In Focus and Dean Davenport features under the Ladies' section to discuss life as a manager amongst work and family.

In addition to this, Steve Parish pens his regular notes alongside Roy Hodgson and Luka Milivojevic as Max Meyer reveals his all-time favourite shirt, we bring you up-to-date on Palace news and development matches while providing something to read for the young ones in Junior Eagles.

There's also all the facts and stats you need to know and a great pull-out postcard at the back.

Get all of this and more tomorrow from vendors outside Selhurst Park for just £3.50. Alternatively, if you don't want to wait that long, you can grab a digital copy in advance below for just £1.49!

