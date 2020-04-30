After last season's programme survey results we upweighted our content around the Academy teams and Palace Women. Furthermore, we added more feature-length reads and made sure the programme content was seperate to what is found on the club app and website.

Now it is your turn to have your say again, this time on the current 2019/20 revamped matchday programme - if you need a reminder of what is currently available in the matchday programme, click here to view our most recent digital programme.

The below survey should only take a few minutes of your time, so can easily be done in between testing your red and blue knowledge over at Palace TV's pub quiz.

Create your own user feedback survey