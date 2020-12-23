Across 10 pages, Hodgson writes directly to the Crystal Palace fanbase in his own words to reflect on one of football and the world’s toughest years and brighter times ahead.
In his message, Hodgson reveals his feelings when the league was first suspended, how the Palace squad made the last nine months bearable and what it means to be a Crystal Palace supporter - something he knows intricately.
Near the end of his address, Hodgson says: "As Crystal Palace supporters, you can be proud of having a team which hasn’t broken the bank but, because of its spirit and its attachment to a region, produces enough results to keep the football you want to see coming every year.
"I think proper supporters - and Crystal Palace supporters are, to my eye, proper football followers - know that well. But it’s easy to forget sometimes. Maintaining a sense of perspective is one of the hardest things that one can do.
"Now, we have a big fight on our hands to have a good season. There will be lots of games where your support can lift us, because you’ve done that many times already.
"In my time at the club, there’s no doubt I’ve been indebted to the fans who’ve produced the emotion and lifeblood to pull us through on many occasions. I really hope you continue to do so."
Steve Parish and Luka Milivojevic also write their final column of the year, Darren Ambrose reveals why he would never tackle and we introduce you to the fascinating story of Under-18s defender, Cardo Siddik.
There is also an in-depth build-up to the game, including Daniel Storey's expert analysis, more interviews, James McArthur modelling one of the greatest kits in club history and Shaun Derry's honest assessment of the Under-23s' season so far.
