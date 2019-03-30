But before the action gets underway, be sure to grab your matchday programme for a very revealing interview with Eagles captain, Luka Milivojević, as the Serbian discusses life away from the pitch and hanging out with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrović.

Once you've learnt about the other side to our no-nonsense, penalty-scoring machine captain, you'll want to open up the 'Notes' section on your iPhone to take down tips on how to win Fantasy Football - contray to popular belief, it is actually possible to not only perform well in fantasy football but also win it!

We spoke to Palace fan, Andrew Tomlins, about the time he was king of the crop - and it has a lot to do with Andy Johnson, Wayne Routledge and Emmerson Boyce!

A cracking interview with 78/79 promotion-winning hero, Ian Walsh, will get you all nostalgic about Palace's wonderful history - and that is even before you relive the game between Palace & Brighton from 1988/89; a 90 minutes that saw FIVE penalties awarded!

All of this plus the usual extra features, stats, facts, reports and columns can be bought for just £3.50 from around the outside of Selhurst Park or, alternatively, an online version can be purchased for only £1.49 below.

<iframe style="border:none;width:500px;height:355px;" src="//e.issuu.com/embed.html#34157171/68757045" allowfullscreen></iframe>