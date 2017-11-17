Having been born and bred in Croydon, the gaffer gives a fascinating insight into his experiences of watching his local club at Selhurst Park during the 1950s and 1960s, what it was like growing up in Croydon at the time, how he got his break in coaching whilst juggling being a south London schoolteacher and semi-pro left-back, plus his experiences around the world managing top clubs over the next 40 years.

While one former England manager is profiled, one of the Three Lions’ young hopes is also interviewed as Nya Kirby gives us his take on winning the FIFA U17 World Cup in India last month, and how he aims to use those experiences as a catalyst for future success in the Palace first-team.

Elsewhere, Christian Benteke discusses his favourite goals from his career in “On The Scoresheet”, Dougie Freedman, floodlights and the Full Members’ Cup are some of the talking points in “A-Z of Palace” and the popular postcard collection includes the front cover of the programme on the day Selhurst’s attendance record was broken against Burnley in 1979.

Hodgson, Jason Puncheon and Steve Parish all reflect on recent events in their regular columns, and there is plenty of Everton-related content too, including a sticker book-themed look to their current squad, past players and retro kits.

As well as all of this, there is the usual mix of news, views and stats from all areas of the club, making the Palace Programme the perfect accompaniment to your matchday.

