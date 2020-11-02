Furthermore, the Eagles' summer signing discusses playing Call of Duty: Warzone with his new teammates, has a refreshing take on FIFA 21 and provides an eye-catching claim regarding his age group at international level.

Alongside Ferguson's in-depth interview, fans can hear from Fionn Mooney after the highly-talented attacking-midfielder signed his first professional contract with the club.

Palace Women's top scorer this season, Bianca Baptiste, provides a reason as to why the forward has started the campaign so well, plus discusses the important #TakeAStand campaign.

Paddy McCarthy's Under-18 side have taken to Category 1 Academy life incredibly well, and the side's coach goes in to detail about the new facilities following the club's first matchday at home - which naturally brought about a win.

Voices of south London showcases an incredibly unique way of displaying a matchday programme, with a gift sent in from a fan to Chairman Steve Parish, prompting a fascinating interview in relation to artist Emily Jones' work.

That's enough for now. Make sure to grab your copy of the digital programme before Palace's clash on Saturday!