In the Arsenal programme from January this year, James McArthur explained his approach to being a successful box-to-box midfielder.

McArthur has notched well over 500 professional games in his career and has become highly regarded for his consistent performances and unwavering work rate.

For any young fans looking to sharpen up their game in the middle of the park, he's the perfect man to listen to:

"Do what you’re good at. I’m good at winning the ball back so I try to have good energy. When I get the ball, I keep it simple, keep the ball moving and try to give it to Wilf [Zaha] or Andros [Townsend].

"I’m not good at dribbling so I don’t dribble. I would say try and work on what you are good at to become a top player and be really good at what you’re good at. You need to have good fitness levels, definitely. Especially as the Premier League is getting faster and stronger. Make sure you become as fit as you possibly can."

