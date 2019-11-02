I’m not the kind of person who likes to do a lot of videos, but my ‘Luka v Luka’ penalty video was one that interested me and I knew it meant a lot to the media team to make it. I hope you agree it was a funny video.

Looking back at the Manchester City game, I must start with coming out to the display from the fans for Joel before kick-off. It is an amazing achievement to make 200 league appearances for this club. It is not easy to play that many games for any team, you have to be very fit, you have to have quality. All I can say is well done to Wardy and keep doing what you do.

City are the best team in the country. But we had our chances, and although we maybe didn’t start how we wanted, we grew into the game in the last 25 minutes and we had our chances. Their first and second goals in a short period did the damage though.

Wayne came in for City and Arsenal, and proved my belief that at this level of football you need to have two very good goalkeepers because you never know what might happen with injuries.

Playing for his national team and training hard always, Wayne made sure he was ready for when his chance came and he took it.

It’s tough facing City and then heading to another side from last season’s top six in Arsenal, and it’s even tougher when you find yourself two goals down after nine minutes, at their home where they’re very strong normally.

The reaction of the whole team at 2-0 down was great. We tried, we didn’t give up, we looked to create and in the end both teams could’ve won the game, so we can be happy with a point.

I must discuss Matteo Guendouzi’s challenge on Wilf at the end. Of course, I know it is hard for us to see that challenge because it was against us in a big moment but I must say it was a good tactical foul from him. You have to do that in football sometimes, and if I’m in the same situation, I would do it for the team; you have to sacrifice the card because Wilfried would go one-on-one with their goalkeeper and maybe we win.

Leicester are in good form at the moment but our recent games against them have been some of our best, with many goals. However, this season they’re a little bit different from previous seasons.

Youri Tielemans is a player I know from my time at Anderlecht, he was very young at just 16 when he came into the first team. It’s nice to see him playing in the best league in the world and performing well.

I’m confident that Selhurst will be a place they will not enjoy today. We will be doing everything to win.

Make some noise!

