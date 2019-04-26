Even though I felt at 39 points we had secured our Premier League status, it is nice to be writing to you now that we are mathematically safe; it is a good feeling.

Without that pressure for the last three games, we are looking forward to these games and perhaps using these matches to try out some other options and give more minutes to the players who play a key role in our squad.

We need to try and get as many points as we can, because first of all we play for our fans and we play for points. We know we haven’t had the best season at home but two of our last three games are at home so we are going to try to take six points from those two games because this will be massive for our fans; we want to make you happy and proud.

The fans deserve to be happy until the end of the season and with hopefully two victories in these home games. But I hope we have made you proud in many games when we have played away this season. Of course, it is nice when you play at home and win in front of 26,000 Palace supporters. But for fans who travel to away games, we like for them to return home happy and we did this, this season against some top sides and it was amazing – just like we did last weekend in north London.

The Arsenal win was...

