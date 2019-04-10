The right-back, who scooped his fourth Player of the Month award for this season, has impressed teammates, fans and neutrals in his first full campaign at the highest level.

Milivojevic, speaking ahead of this Sunday's game to the programme editor, revealed just why he believes the defender has made such an impressive impact:

"You know that guy is something special. From my point of view, what I like is that since he has come through into the dressing room, he is just focused, quiet and working very hard.

"In every single game he is always in the top three for us in terms of performers and you know it is not easy at that age. One year and a bit ago he was playing in the academy and he didn’t play at the proper level of the Premier League but this season he is one of the best players.

"He keeps himself very cool, very calm and that is something, as a captain and his teammate, that I respect a lot. I must say to him that he needs to try and stay the same, because like that, he has already proved so much and got to this level, and I think soon big things will come."

These comments didn't make it into the matchday programme, highlighting how open and honest Milivojevic is in his assessments of himself, his club and his teammates.

