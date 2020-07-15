Below, is a little snippet from the insightful catch-up from our latest Academy graduate to make his senior debut:

“All of the lads are easy going,” Mitchell explains, “and are happy to help you because they appreciate that I am young.

“I’m close with Jaïro Riedewald. He is probably the one who has helped me the most from when I first started coming up and training with the first-team. He’s young himself, so he understands and relates it back to when he was with Ajax and breaking through.

“He is always giving me little pointers, even things such as ‘smile more’ to tactical advice to give myself the best chance.”

Mitchell goes on to discuss just what it feels like when Jamie Vardy is pressing you, his newfound Instagram fame and the negatives that come with that, plus plenty more.

In the Red Devils programme you will also hear from Roy Hodgson in an extended manager's notes, plus Luka Milivojević is still aiming for Palace's record Premier League points total.

Palace TV's Chris Grierson takes you behind the scenes of the club's hugely popular virtual matchday experience, which will have you feeling like you're back along Holmesdale Road in no time.

Paddy McCarthy's final column of the season sees the Under-18s coach talk us through the five new exciting Academy products who have signed their first professional contracts.

