If this sounds like you, then the Palace Programme wants to hear from you!

This season, we are running a feature asking fans to submit their cult heroes – the more obscure they are, the more likely your story is going to feature!

Maybe yours is someone who scored the winner at your first Palace game, or perhaps you met them off the pitch and got on well? Or maybe, they were just an underrated player who played a key, if undervalued, part in a famous season or victory. Whatever the reason, the Palace Programme would love to hear why.

So far this season, we have seen the likes of Phil Barber, Gary Stebbing, Herman Hreidarsson and Billy Gilbert included, but players from all eras will be considered!

If you wish to be a part of this feature, simply send a 350+ word article explaining your nomination, as well as a photograph of yourself to programme@cpfc.co.uk, and the best stories will be published throughout the 2017/18 campaign.