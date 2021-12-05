Ward opens up about his love of the outdoors, keeping holidays adventure-packed and what keeps him rooted amidst the clamour of top-flight football.
He's followed by a feature with Mark Bright in which the former Palace striker explains the loan system, Darren Ambrose's analysis of a possible Liverpool weakness and an interview with local side Corinthian-Casual's assistant manager.
As ever, we also delve into our 19th-century origins, hear from the Palace Women, remember the most unique stories in club history and bring you all the stats, build-up and games.
What's inside
-
Club news
-
Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes - including Vieira's comments on the Brighton game
-
A run-down on the opposition, including analysis and memories, a look at the key players and the stats you need to know
-
Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates – Bright discusses the loan system, we introduce new Under-23s defender Killian Phillips and Club Historian Ian King looks back on Victor Moses' career
-
Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s and a feature on local non-league sides
-
Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more