Ward opens up about his love of the outdoors, keeping holidays adventure-packed and what keeps him rooted amidst the clamour of top-flight football.

He's followed by a feature with Mark Bright in which the former Palace striker explains the loan system, Darren Ambrose's analysis of a possible Liverpool weakness and an interview with local side Corinthian-Casual's assistant manager.

As ever, we also delve into our 19th-century origins, hear from the Palace Women, remember the most unique stories in club history and bring you all the stats, build-up and games.

What's inside