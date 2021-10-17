Now approaching an end to his recovery, the young full-back sat down to talk with the official Palace programme for the upcoming Southampton edition, and provided an up-front account of the last two years.

He explains how injury has made him mature, why staff, family and teammates have been a support and the mental strain he's endured at a young age.

Supporters can read this interview and much more in our programme now or get their hands on one pre-match.

For those fans who want to buy a copy at the game, keep an eye out: we've hidden 10 cards signed by Nathan across our programme sellers - and we'll do this with every main interviewee in every edition going forward.

The Everton programme also includes Darren Ambrose's pre-match analysis, the story of a forward-thinking psychologist in Steve Coppell's era, Siobhan Wilson, Richard Shaw, Darren Powell and Rob Street.

What's inside