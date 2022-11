Elsewhere we turn our attention to the World Cup as Selhurst prepares to close its doors to top-flight football for six weeks. Our main feature this week includes a catch-up with Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew for their World Cup memories, a guide to each country which may include a Palace player, and the story of how south London became the epicentre of an internationally notorious robbery.

Elsewhere, we talk with south London-based photographer Nico Froehlich about his project celebrating our half of the capital, remember levitating assistants and vengeful psychics, and pay tribute to Clive 'Sideburns' Waters, a former programme seller who recently passed away.

We also print Steve Parish, Patrick Vieira and Luka Milivojević's notes, meet Paige Bailey-Gayle, and hear from Darren Powell on Southampton's famous youth system during his playing days.