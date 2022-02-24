Again, however, it features the light blue thought to have been worn by Crystal Palace in the 1860s, before they helped to found both the Football Association and FA Cup, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this season.

This gives supporters the chance to build their collection from this season's FA Cup as it follows the style of our Hartlepool game.

Inside, you'll find some in-depth looks at our history, including a thorough timeline of football in the 1800s and an intriguing account of 1921/22 - a key season for the club.

We also caught-up with former Palace and Stoke goalkeeper Carlo Nash, who explains the trauma he experienced as a teenager which led him to leave football, before making a spectacular return to become a Wembley regular.

We've also got the usual columns from Patrick Vieira, Steve Parish and Luka Milivojević, your pre-match build-up, stats and facts from across the teams and our regular competitions.

You can read a copy of the Palace v Stoke programme for just 99p by clicking here or below.

Members, please note, FA Cup programmes are not included as part of your package. Please click below to purchase a digital copy.