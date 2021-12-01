Butland arrived at Palace in October 2020 and has since become a popular member of the squad. He competed recently against Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.
But the shot stopper's on-pitch attitude isn't the only thing he opens up about in the West Ham programme, with the 'keeper revealing a driven approach to off-pitch life too.
"Everyone has an opportunity to do the right thing," he says, "to set an example, to nip things in the bud if you see or witness them and to welcome people with open arms that feel discriminated against or uncomfortable. I certainly feel I’m one of those people."
The West Ham programme also includes Darren Ambrose's pre-match analysis, an update from Patrick Vieira, Hayden Mullins, Paddy McCarthy's reflections on the Under-23s' season so far, Jadan Raymond and Molly Sharpe.
What's inside
Club news
Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes - including Vieira's comments on the last week
A run-down on the opposition, including analysis and memories, a look at the key players and the stats you need to know
Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates – McCarthy looks back on an eventful half-season, and we meet the Academy's Player Care Officer, Kiran Dingri
Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s and a feature on local non-league sides
Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more