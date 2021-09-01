He is truly the product of a diverse upbringing, with his continental footballing education today showing on the pitch.

Now, in the Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers programme, the centre-back has explained how and why he embarked on such a varied journey and his approach to succeed at Palace.

But he's not the only big name to feature in the latest programme, with Patrick Vieira, Luka Milivojevic and Steve Parish sharing their thoughts, Paddy McCarthy offering insight, Academy prospect Freddie Bell being introduced and legendary goalkeeper John Jackson remembered.

We also tour south London's non-league scene, hear from Darren Ambrose and get to know Palace Women's Leanne Cowan.

What's inside