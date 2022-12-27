In an in-depth interview, he discusses how his mother can barely watch some of his tensest games, how his journey from Ghana to a professional academy in France was a tough one – and which former teammate he would bring to Crystal Palace.

“My mum didn’t want me to stay there because she felt I was not ready, but my dad said: ‘Listen, just let him go for one or two years.’ She was not happy, because she wanted me to come back home. I went when I was 14 – and didn’t come back until I was 23!” Ayew remembers.

“It was a massive change. I was sad – honestly, after four months I called my mum and said: ‘I want to come home, I cannot do it.’ My dad said: ‘You are not coming home. You made a decision and you need to honour that decision.’”

