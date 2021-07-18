Palace v Brentford programme
The Crystal Palace matchday programme has been revamped for 2021/22, with new and popular features filling its 76 pages as supporters return to Selhurst Park.
We took supporters’ feedback last season, rejigged the content and redesigned the entire layout – providing a crisp new look for the season.
What’s inside
Club news
Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes, with Patrick Vieira’s first page printed in the Brentford edition
In-depth first-team interviews: James McArthur reveals his instructions for teammates from the terraces last season
A run-down on the opposition, including Darren Ambrose’s analysis, paying particular attention to Ivan Toney and his own pre-season struggles
Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates – Noah Watson, Gary Issott and Johnny Byrne take centre stage in the current edition
Insight into south London’s most notable events and figures – including our non-league neighbours, starting with Corinthian-Casuals
Exclusive imagery from decades of Palace matches
Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s
Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more