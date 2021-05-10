The programme – which you can read here – features a main interview with captain Luka Milivojevic, as the Palace midfielder reveals how he’s found a testing campaign, what happens inside a Premier League captains’ meeting and why the football authorities must take note of their players.

"Those captains’ meetings are not just for captains," he says. "They’re for all the players in the Premier League. For example, I represent my 25 teammates and the others. Those meetings show the strength of the players in those situations.

"It’s like every other meeting you have: you’re on Zoom, we’re all there and try to say our opinions. Of course there are 20 different people, 20 different captains and different opinions. I respect every opinion. But at the end that’s why we are there, if there are different opinions we can discuss and the point is to sort it out."

We’ll also hear from Academy prospect Aidan Steele, whose Under-18s side have been locked in a tight title battle in their first season as a Category 1 Academy – and for whom the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly challenging.

In our ‘Voices of south London’ feature, we hear from Proud and Palace founder Stephanie Fuller on how football is making strides in its fight against LGBT+ phobia within the sport.

As always, we’ll hear all the news and views from Darren Ambrose, as well as Shaun Derry’s opinion on a successful end to the season from his Under-23s side as they secured a place in the play-offs.

All this, as well as the thoughts of Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson and more, can be read by clicking here now.