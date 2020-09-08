You will receive a link to the programme in PDF format 24 hours before each of the 19 home league matches, which is easily viewable on mobile phone, desktop, laptop and tablet.

Also included in your subscription is the Tottenham Hotspur programme from the final game of the 2019/20 season - which includes extended interviews with Roy Hodgson and 2004 play-off hero, Nico Vaesen.

The digital subscription offer is only available if purchased before kick-off of our Premier League opener against Southampton on 12th September (15:00 BST), after which the digital matchday programmes will only be available on a match-by-match basis, priced at £1.99 per issue.

To sign up for your subscription, that will be delivered straight to your email inbox 24 hours prior to kick-off, click here.