Here, in a piece originally from the 2020/21 matchday programme, we revisit one of the most iconic kits of recent times. To get your hands on the new 22/23 third kit, please click here.

2013/14 away

What a kit to mark the club’s Premier League return. Palace employed a fairly stripped-back, clean look in 2013/14, but each of their kits had a memorable style about them. This one was the undoubted fan favourite – with the sash correctly reangled and given another footnote in Palace history.

Fondly dubbed the ‘evil sash’, this kit brought black to the fore and accompanied a driven squad in an at-times fantastically enjoyable season. If anything, this effort was almost too minimal and risked looking a little plain in its design. But the bold blend of shades, rearrangement of the sponsor and return to the sash made it work.

Back in black, Palace aced colour, layout and performance at the end of their long way to the top of English football.