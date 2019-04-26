As you are no doubt aware, Saturday's game will see several former players from Palace's '69, '79 and '89 promotion-winning squads return to Selhurst Park, as we pay tribute to the 50th, 40th & 30th anniversaries, respectively.

As a fitting tribute, our cover star and main feature interview is with our former manager, and key player from the '69 and '79 squads, Steve Kember.

But the links to the Palace legend don't end there, with former England cricketer, Mark Butcher, revealing that he and Kember have a surprising family connection, as well as the fact Kember used to teach Butcher. Find out exactly what the link is plus a lot more from Butch on page 39 of the matchday programme.

The programme also contains all the info you need to attend our end of season awards night that is happening at Boxpark Croydon on Tuesday 30th April, an insight into Ciara Watling's life as a footballer for Crystal Palace Ladies and plenty more from all aspects of the south Londoners.

Be sure to bag yourself a copy of the Everton matchday programme today or sign up for a digital version for just £1.49