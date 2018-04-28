I’d like to welcome the players, staff, directors and supporters of Leicester City to Selhurst Park and, as always, all the Palace regulars.

Last week we received the unanimous support from Croydon Council’s Planning Committee for the Selhurst Park redevelopment, and I’d like to thank the council and especially our case officer Matt Duigan. We set a very tight timeframe for the final push, and we were all impressed and pleased by the responsiveness of everyone involved.

This is a huge step forward for the club. It is the product of a lot of thinking and money invested over the last eight years. There remain some hurdles to get over and plenty more hard work to do, but with everyone’s support I feel confident we can make this a reality.

Against Brighton, the atmosphere and the performance was very special on a day that will live long in the memory, and the point at Watford was another good one against a physical opponent. We are all aware there is more to do, no-one more than Roy, his staff and the players.

Yet again, I feel the need to defend Wilf after his booking against Watford for diving. It’s clear to me that opposition teams are now targeting him, safe in the knowledge that he gets only around 50% of the fouls committed on him, which is extraordinary when you consider that he has been awarded 282 free kicks since 2015, 35 more than anyone else in the division.

There was also a clear agenda last week to accuse him of diving at every opportunity. It’s hard to blame Watford when their tactic worked so well with Wilf booked farcically when it was a clear penalty. This campaign is backed by a never-ending stream of pundits that happily follow the narrative, adding credence to the stories that grow in the telling. There can seldom have been a more nonsensical, unevidenced campaign against a single player.

Back to more positive news, and the academy continues to have a stellar season. After the title wins for the under-23s and under-18s, now I’m delighted to congratulate our under-15s, managed by Rob Quinn, who are in the national Floodlit Cup Final against Chelsea or West Bromwich Albion. The under-14s are also currently in Italy taking part in the Carcare Tournament with the likes of Juventus, and we wish them all the best.

Also, stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk for some exciting news about an end of season event, which you won’t want to miss! Today we need you all behind Roy and his team, who have all worked so hard to get us to within touching distance of safety. Let’s all make today one to remember.

Up the Palace!

Steve Parish.

