The programme – which you can read here – features a main interview with Andros Townsend, as the Palace winger discusses his unorthodox start to a professional career.

We’ll also hear from Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who made his first appearance in a Palace matchday squad against Chelsea after signing a professional deal.

Next, we hear from Philip Kolvin as one of our Voices of south London, as he explains how Crystal Palace Park was transformed into a hub for cultural events in the capital: “Very quickly the word got around that Crystal Palace is a place where things are happening.”

As always, we’ll hear all the news and views from Darren Ambrose, as well as Paddy McCarthy’s take on his in-form Under-18s side and their exciting title challenge.

All this, as well as the thoughts of Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson and Luka Milivojevic and more, can be read by reading here now.