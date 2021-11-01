In the matchday programme for Crystal Palace v Aston Villa, Mitchell makes this attitude abundantly clear.

“I don’t want to tell myself I’m a Premier League player," he says. "I don’t want to do that to myself yet, until I’ve played half of the games that these guys in the changing room have played. I don’t want to see myself like that.

“Literally, you could play 50 games and then never play in the Premier League again. I want to feel like I’m always working for the next 50, and then the next 50. I don’t want to ever say: ‘You know what, I’ve actually done it now.'"

