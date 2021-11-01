In the matchday programme for Crystal Palace v Aston Villa, Mitchell makes this attitude abundantly clear.
“I don’t want to tell myself I’m a Premier League player," he says. "I don’t want to do that to myself yet, until I’ve played half of the games that these guys in the changing room have played. I don’t want to see myself like that.
“Literally, you could play 50 games and then never play in the Premier League again. I want to feel like I’m always working for the next 50, and then the next 50. I don’t want to ever say: ‘You know what, I’ve actually done it now.'"
The Villa programme also includes Darren Ambrose (and a special guest's) pre-match analysis, an interview with Will Oster, Chair of the pioneering LGBT+-inclusive side London Falcons, words from Palace Women's Leigh Nicol and much more.
What's inside
-
Club news
-
Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes
-
A run-down on the opposition, including analysis and memories, a look at the key players and the stats you need to know
-
Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates – Jay Rich-Baghuelou and Gareth Southgate feature in this edition, and we find out Gary Issott's insight on the club's strategy this season
-
Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s and a feature on local non-league sides
-
Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more