The fixture kicks off at Hayes Lane in Bromley on Sunday (16th April) at 14:00 GMT, with tickets available from just £5 for Season Ticket Holders and Members.

As always at Palace Women's home matches, Under-16s go free, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to get behind the team.

You can book tickets here!

Former Birmingham midfielder Chloe Arthur is the main feature interview for this edition of the Digital Matchday Programme - which you can read for free below!