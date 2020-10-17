Luka Milivojević said in his pre-match captain's notes that fans in the stadium, when facing your rivals, "are the reason for a late winner or us digging deep to take a point when we are looking at a defeat." Therefore, you have to wonder whether the famous Selhurst Park atmosphere would have helped the Eagles through injury time to see out the one-goal advantage.

A retrospective read of the matchday programme, once the dust has settled on a game, tends to offer added context, such as Milivojević's comments, as well as allowing for a thorough read of everything else going on around the club, without the pre-match nerves of which way the bragging rights will fall.

Therefore, don't forget you can still purchase the matchday programme from the Eagles' clash v the Seagulls by grabbing a digital version for £1.99.

Alternatively, our Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can read the 80-page digital programme for free as one of their several Membership perks. As soon as you sign-up, access to the programme is granted immediately in the Member Hub.

This issue features an interview with our PL2 Player of the Month nominee, Scott Banks, after we asked you on Twitter who you would like to hear from - with the winger providing excellent comments on what it was like to captain Nathaniel Clyne.

Furthermore, Banks' manager, Shaun Derry, went in to further detail on the Under-23s' start to their debut campaign amongst the elite academies. Again, reading Derry's comments after Monday's first Premier League 2 win over Burnley, provides further insight in to our Under-23 side and the Academy setup.

Joel Ward revealed some excellent behind-the-scenes stories from his time at Palace, from when the full-back arrived at the club, his first goal - and celebration - for the Eagles and hitting that impressive 250 games milestone against Everton.

Darren Ambrose continued to tell-all in his column, this time the focus on transfer window moves that didn't happen and the reason behind a certain celebration against Brighton.

The above is a snippet of what is available, with pages and pages of exclusive content to keep you entertained days after the full-time whistle.