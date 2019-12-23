"From dominating Anfield to storming Stamford Bridge on the 1st April 2017, Zaha recollects a match that had a similar beginning to the Liverpool game, with Chelsea 1-0 up inside five minutes. Six minutes later Palace would be 2-1 up: “This start came out of nowhere. The way they started was ridiculous; they were up for it. When a team starts like that you do worry that you could be two or three down within the first 20-minutes.

“After Fabregas scored that goal we started telling ourselves - well, not in words - but you could just see it: ‘we need to fight back.’ We were clinical with the opportunities we got and we defended for our lives. We fought for everything that game and for me that was just what Palace do, and what we’ve always done – a team with a lot of character and you can’t count us out.”

Brighton. Again. It’s doubtful that Zaha received too many Christmas cards from the south coast this month. This time we relive the crazy first-half at Selhurst Park back in April of last year with a first-half that saw five goals fly in. The game would end 3-2 in Palace’s favour – and Zaha bagged another brace. Our Ivory Coast international just can’t help himself, laughing, he begins:

“It’s always great to score against Brighton because of the rivalry and them having so much mouth. Being able to shut them up then felt good with my two goals.”

Again, despite reviewing this game, Zaha drifts back into personal reflection. “I used to listen to the abuse before but now I just try and blank it all out. I know Brighton is always a massive game but I just fixate on what I am going to do every time I get the ball.”

