"...I will then watch Game Of Thrones, that third episode of the current season ‘Battle Of Winterfell’ was mad; Arya out of nowhere! To be honest, that witch, Melisandre, kind of told Arya she was going to do something big, with everything she’s gone through like the changing of faces and moving in the shadows; I was shocked - Arya did it so well.

I have no idea who is going to end up on the Iron Throne; Jon Snow has a heart but I don’t know if he knows how to lead, as he always seems to end up by himself and luckily someone will save him – like in the ‘Battle of the Bastards’ episode.

A lot has got to happen in the final episodes! I am going to miss it when it is over, what am I going to watch?! It is the best thing I have ever seen, even though I do appreciate it takes a little time to get fully into it because there are so many crazy names."

The television chat with the Palace talisman didn't end there, though, with Zaha revealing the pre-bed ritual he goes through without fail:

"Before bed, without fail, I watch Family Guy in bed; the show is always on ITV 2. I can’t remember one night for years that I haven’t watched Family Guy."

