The eye-catching kits are already proving popular with supporters, especially when showcased in wins such as the 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The kits are currently available in all three Club Shops (Croydon, Bromley and Selhurst), meaning you can get your hands on one right now.

Alternatively, you can buy online right now by clicking here!

Unfortunately, as previously communicated, delivery and in-store purchases will not include the ladies fit shirts, baby kits or infant (ages 2-4) kits due to a further delay with these items.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank supporters for their patience and apologise for the frustration caused by these delays. This was caused by an increase in COVID-19 infection rates in Vietnam, where our partners PUMA’s factory is located, and subsequent regional lockdown.