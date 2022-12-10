Before the big day itself, get kitted out for the festive period with our Christmas jumper for just £30 or our novelty scarf for just £15. Plus, our Palace Christmas cards provide the perfect way to spread the seasonal cheer.

Count down with our chocolatey advent calendar, and decorate the house with a touch of red and blue with our baubles and more – and once that’s done, reward yourself with a well-earned cuppa from a Palace mug.