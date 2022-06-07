Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 19th, so you don’t have long to get sorted, but our Club Shop guarantees UK delivery for anything ordered before Tuesday, June 14th at 10am BST. If you miss that, our full range will be available in-store in Bromley, Croydon and Selhurst subject to availability until the day itself.

You can browse the full collection by clicking here, or find a few key items below.

21/22 replica kit

The ultimate Palace present, now at its biggest discount yet.

You can buy the 21/22 away shirt for better than half price at just £25, and the hugely popular home shirt for £35 – saving you £20 on the original price!

Retro items

From the iconic 1991 Zenith Data Systems final shirt to the 1972-inspired towel, there’s bound to be a retro item from your dad’s era.

Check them out here.

Made in south London

Support a brilliant cause while giving the old man a gift with our Made in south London range.

The stylish t-shirt and hoodie not only look great but help Palace for Life Foundation continue their essential work in our half of the capital, with 25% of the net sale going to our club charity – so you’ll make Father’s Day a special one for more than just your dad.