But with the big day less than six weeks away now those of us with shopping to do need to start prepping, whether that's a joy or a burden to you.
The adverts have begun, markets opened and wishlists started to fill – Christmas is definitely coming up.
To help shop for the Palace fans in your life, we've confirmed our deadlines for pre-Christmas delivery in the Crystal Palace Club Shop.
To avoid disappointment please ensure you order all gifts before the below deadlines for your respective region, with the UK cut-off on Friday, 16th December.
Christmas delivery dates
All dates refer to 23:59 GMT
Europe
- UK: Friday, 16th December
- Greece, Italy, Finland, Malta and Eastern Europe: Wednesday, 7th December
- Rest of Europe: Friday, 9th December
Outside Europe
- USA and Canada: Thursday, 8th December
- Rest of world: Tuesday, 29th November