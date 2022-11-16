To help shop for the Palace fans in your life, we've confirmed our deadlines for pre-Christmas delivery in the Crystal Palace Club Shop.

To avoid disappointment please ensure you order all gifts before the below deadlines for your respective region, with the UK cut-off on Friday, 16th December.

Christmas delivery dates

All dates refer to 23:59 GMT

Europe

UK: Friday, 16th December

Greece, Italy, Finland, Malta and Eastern Europe: Wednesday, 7th December

Rest of Europe: Friday, 9th December

Outside Europe

USA and Canada: Thursday, 8th December

Rest of world: Tuesday, 29th November

Beat the deadlines and shop Christmas here!