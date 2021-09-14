Supporters can update their wardrobe for the 21/22 season and change their look as we fill Selhurst’s terraces again with the smart pink and black or grey and blue styles.

The quarter-zips make for the perfect protection in the stands as the temperature starts to drop, or for those rare sunny days in SE25 our t-shirts and shorts make for a casual look suited to both the stadium and gym.

Recent signing and brace-grabbing debutant Odsonne Edouard even got the chance to don the new gear on his arrival in SE25.